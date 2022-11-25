ESPANOLA — This city’s sanitation services department is doing well so far, according to interim sanitation director John Francisco, except for a few issues that have popped up.
The department, which formed after Espanola City Council voted to reinstate it and stop services from North Central Solid Waste Authority, began working on Oct. 31.
The biggest problem that has occurred so far has been commercial residents voicing complaints that their trash has not been picked up. Francisco said the city is not currently picking up trash but hopes to start Jan 1.
Commercial accounts have delays in pick-ups due to the department not being able to secure dumpsters for a bit of time, according to the Espanola City Manager Jordan Yutzy. He said the city attempted to purchase the dumpsters that the commercial accounts used from North Central Solid Waste Authority, but the authority did not allow this.
Some commercial accounts are currently in the process of being passed from the authority to the city, but most have been transferred already.
According to Yutzy, the city bought used dumpsters for the commercial accounts, but new dumpsters have been ordered and should arrive soon.
Other customers with residential accounts have also had similar issues with the new sanitations services department.