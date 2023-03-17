ESPAÑOLA — A dispute between the North Central Solid Waste Authority and Española over $125,000 worth of unpaid trash bills will head to arbitration, the authority’s board decided recently.
Española launched its own sanitation department in October rather than continue using, and paying, the waste authority, who failed to collect many city residents’ garbage during the previous months, city officials said.
“The city of Española adamantly feels that the money they’re being billed through North Central is not money that we can lawfully pay, the reason being that North Central is billing the city of Española for services it did not produce for the city,” said North Central Solid Waste Authority Board Member Peggy Sue Martinez, an Española city councilwoman and the city’s representative on the board.
Martinez also asked that arbitrators examine the unpaid debts of individual customers billed by the waste authority, which she said would help bring the authority’s billing practices to light.
The waste authority, a government utility, has placed nearly a thousand active liens on customers’ properties for unpaid garbage bills, records show. Many customers have said they stopped paying the authority because their trash was not being picked up.