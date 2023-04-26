LAS VEGAS — This city has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions, downgrading from Stage 5 restrictions, which had been in place since the water crisis that hit the city in the aftermath of last year’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The new restrictions offer the most freedom Las Vegas has had with its water since well before the fire. Even before the fire began, the city had been under Stage 4 restrictions due to extreme drought conditions. The fire caused the city’s water systems to become compromised, and at the worst of the disaster in the aftermath of the fire, the city was down to 17 days of water remaining, before a new temporary pre-treatment system was installed.
Under Stage 3 restrictions, irrigation will be limited. It is permitted on Wednesdays at locations with even-numbered street addresses, and on Thursdays at locations with odd-numbered street addresses. The irrigation is permitted during early morning hours between 6 and 7 a.m., and late at night, between 8 and 9 p.m.
Vehicle washing is only permitted at businesses that utilize recycled water. During the worst of the restrictions, when the city moved to Stage 7 restrictions, the car wash located near Walmart in Las Vegas was asked to close to further reduce water consumption.
The move to Stage 3 restrictions indicates that water levels remain significantly lower than the seasonal norm, and that water shortages are expected to persist. However, it no longer indicates the disaster level that Stage 5 restrictions indicated.