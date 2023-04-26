LAS VEGAS — This city has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions, downgrading from Stage 5 restrictions, which had been in place since the water crisis that hit the city in the aftermath of last year’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

The new restrictions offer the most freedom Las Vegas has had with its water since well before the fire. Even before the fire began, the city had been under Stage 4 restrictions due to extreme drought conditions. The fire caused the city’s water systems to become compromised, and at the worst of the disaster in the aftermath of the fire, the city was down to 17 days of water remaining, before a new temporary pre-treatment system was installed.