TUCUMCARI — City commissioners have approved the purchase of five new vehicles, plus vehicle cameras, for the police department.
A purchase of cameras for the police building itself was put on hold until it’s determined whether a local vendor would bid on the project.
Another purchase of body cameras for officers was tabled until the city manager determines whether cannabis sales-tax revenue legally can be used for them.
During a work session, Police Chief Patti Lopez presented bids of five Dodge Durangos from Stellantis Dodge of Kansas and five Ford Explorers from Phil Long Ford of Raton. Stellantis’ bid for the equipped vehicles was about $301,000; Long’s bid for the Fords was about $313,000.
A total of $300,000 of that cost will be covered by a recent capital outlay allocation.
Commissioners approved a five-year contract with Axon for 12 police vehicle cameras for $164,747.50. Lopez said the cameras, which come with a 10-year warranty, would be compatible with officers’ body cameras but won’t be installed for eight to 10 months.
Lopez said much of those costs would be covered by a state Law Enforcement Protection Fund grant.