LOVINGTON — Lea County Board of County Commissioners (LCBCC) has approved the allocation of $250,000 in discretionary funding to local animal control programs.
At the June 29 regular meeting, District 2 Commissioner Brad Weber presented two resolutions that will provide $125,000 each to the city of Hobbs and the city of Lovington for the operations and staffing of their animal adoptions and services departments.
“We’re hoping that we can build some better programs and assist them with their facilities to get a little better handle on the animal control problem we have here,” said Weber.
Weber stated former District 2 Commissioner and past LCBCC Chair Rebecca Long had some discretionary funding left over which he was able to divide between the two cities with animal control facilities.
“We wanted to make sure Hobbs and Lovington both had some assistance,” Weber added. “The county actually utilizes both those facilities.”
The board unanimously approved both resolutions for a total appropriation of $250,000.