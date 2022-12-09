LOVINGTON — According to CPA Ed Fierro, this city is 94% to the finish line of having all its accounting records in order.
“All that is left is cleaning up the capital assets and new pronouncement on leases,” he added.
Fierro, a Las Cruces CPA, was hired a year ago to help the city clean up its books. He gave an update at a Nov. 28 city commission meeting. He said his first priority was to help the city prepare its records for its 2020-21 audit, which was delinquent. That was completed earlier this year and now a deadline for the 2021-22 audit looms in December.
Mayor Robbie Roberts asked Fierro if the information for that audit will be ready on time for the city’s auditor, De’Aun Willoughby, to complete the deadline.
“The deadline is important, but it is more important to get it right,” said Fierro. “You’re moving in the right direction — be patient.”
“We want to be fiduciarily responsible, but we want to get out from under that black cloud,” said Roberts.
Fierro said all reports to the state Department of Finance and Administration are now current and the balance sheet has been cleaned up.
“I think now the commission can make decisions based on good information,” added Fierro.
