LOVINGTON — This city has received over $1 million in grant funding from New Mexico Department of Transportation to redo its streets in residential and business areas. City planner and zoning coordinator Crystal Ball applied for the grants and will be coordinating how they are dispersed.
The first grant of $250,000 is for coating 4.6 miles of selected city streets with a micro-slurry seal. It will help extend the life of these streets so they don’t deteriorate as quickly,” said Ball. The state will fund $237,500 of the project and the city will be responsible for a 5% match of $12,500.