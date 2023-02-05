TUCUMCARI — The Mesalands Community College board of trustees has unanimously approved a four-year extension for the college’s president.
The action came after a closed executive session of more than two hours to discuss personnel matters during the board’s Jan. 17 meeting.
Gregg Busch’s contract now will expire in 2028.
Joshua McVey, the college’s chief communications and enrollment manager, said he wasn’t able to get information on Busch’s current salary. He said Busch’s pay increased because of recent state education mandates, but his new salary still is due to be negotiated.
“The details will be worked out, I have been told,” McVey wrote. “Dr. Busch has not yet signed a new contract.”
Busch, a West Virginia native who previously lived in Arizona as the founder and executive senior consultant of an education consulting firm, assumed his duties as Mesalands president on May 1, 2021, for $170,000 a year amid a three-year deal.