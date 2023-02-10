TUCUMCARI — The City Commission on Jan. 26 voted 3-1 to appoint Matt Bednorz to fill in as District 3 commissioner for the rest of the year, though he lives outside the district.
Bednorz’s case appears to occupy a legal loophole. Though he admitted in an interview with the Quay County Sun he has lived for at least two years south of Interstate 40 outside of District 3, he owns a home on South Sixth Street in the district. His voter registration also lists the same South Sixth Street home’s address.