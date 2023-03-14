LORDSBURG — The Lordsburg Lodger’s Tax Committee convened for the first of its 2023 quarterly meetings recently at City Hall, pouring over applications and creating a recommendation list for the City Council to consider on March 15.
New this year, Mayor Glenda Greene has requested that the Lodger’s Tax Committee meet quarterly to consider funding requests. Traditionally, the committee has met once a year. This, according to Mayor Greene, doesn’t give much room for new projects that may arise during the year.
At the time of the meeting, there was $385,949 in the lodger’s tax line item, which can be used for both promotional and nonpromotional projects based on a formula created by the New Mexico Department of Finance (DFA). On average, the fund collects between $30,000 and $50,000 in lodger’s tax each quarter.
The City Council will meet at noon on March 15, where the committee recommendations will be on their agenda. The council gives the final approval on all lodger’s tax recommendations.
The Lodger’s Tax Committee quarterly meetings will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall on April 13, July 13, Oct. 16 and Jan. 15, 2024.