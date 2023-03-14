LORDSBURG — The Lordsburg Lodger’s Tax Committee convened for the first of its 2023 quarterly meetings recently at City Hall, pouring over applications and creating a recommendation list for the City Council to consider on March 15.

New this year, Mayor Glenda Greene has requested that the Lodger’s Tax Committee meet quarterly to consider funding requests. Traditionally, the committee has met once a year. This, according to Mayor Greene, doesn’t give much room for new projects that may arise during the year.