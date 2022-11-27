TUCUMCARI — Conchas Lake experienced a minimal rise in water levels in the past month, reported the manager of the Arch Hurley Conservancy District.
Manager Franklin McCasland informed the district’s board of directors during its Nov. 8 meeting the lake received 2,057 acre-feet of inflow in October, with 1,355 acre-feet in evaporation and other losses.
The morning of the meeting, Conchas Lake’s water elevation stood at 4,163.3 feet, which was 0.1 feet higher than the previous month. A year ago, the elevation was 4,162.3 feet.
The district recently completed its second straight growing season without allocating water to area farmers due to persistent drought. The district typically diverts water to its irrigation canals only when the lake’s level is above 4,174 feet.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map as of Nov. 10 showed eastern New Mexico in extreme, severe or moderate drought conditions. More than 80% of the state was in some state of drought.