FORT SUMNER — Most village of Fort Sumner employees will receive a 4% pay increase in the coming fiscal year, while six of the longest-serving workers will see a 5% bump, following action during a meeting at city hall June 27.

The council voted 3-0 to approve the raises, which will be effective with the payroll period beginning June 24. Councilor Albert Sena made the motion for the raises and Tim Archuleta seconded the motion.