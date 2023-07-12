FORT SUMNER — Most village of Fort Sumner employees will receive a 4% pay increase in the coming fiscal year, while six of the longest-serving workers will see a 5% bump, following action during a meeting at city hall June 27.
The council voted 3-0 to approve the raises, which will be effective with the payroll period beginning June 24. Councilor Albert Sena made the motion for the raises and Tim Archuleta seconded the motion.
Participating by telephone, Councilor Liz Steele voted for the motion. Councilor Derrick Terrell was not present.
In his motion, Sena named six employees he said had “been with us a lot longer” to receive the 5% hike: City Clerk Jamie Wall, Deputy City Jean Moulton, Public Works Director Mark Micelli, Streets Department Supervisor Michael Lucero, Billing Clark Kyree Stroud, and Senior Center cook Anna Sanchez.
The vote followed a presentation by emergency medical technician Rayland Lovorn, who said the village employees deserve a raise. He said inflation over the past two years has eaten away at the raises the village has given and that it would take an increase of at least $1.97 per hour per employee to counterbalance inflation.
Mayor Louie Gallegos said he feels all city employees are “underpaid,” adding “you must understand the nature of (the city’s) financial situation.”