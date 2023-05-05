LORDSBURG — The Lordsburg City Council finally chiseled out a budget for the annual Tejano Fiesta, a two-day music event held over the Labor Day weekend.
The council opted to keep the fiesta a two-day event, as opposed to cutting it down to a single day, as had been discussed.
Last year’s Lodger’s Tax budget was $80,000, plus costs associated with city employees working the event. In 2022, the Tejano Fiesta brought in $23,000.
An area of contention in setting the city-sponsored event’s budget was hotel rooms. Over the past few years, promoter Roberto Gonzales has used this Lodger’s Tax funding to purchase hotel rooms for the bands.
Councilors Manuel D.V. Saucedo and Julie Montenegro questioned the use of Lodger’s Tax funds for such expenditures.
Mayor Glenda Greene agreed with them.
“What doesn’t make sense is that these bands fill up our hotel rooms, but we are trying to draw people in to stay in our hotel rooms. We [the City] are paying for the hotel rooms and filling up rooms we want people to stay in,” the mayor said.
Ultimately, the council voted to set a budget at $70,000, and specifically included a directive that hotel rooms could not be used with this funding.
Earlier this year, the Lodger’s Tax Committee voted to increase Gonzales’ promotional fee from 20% to 25%.