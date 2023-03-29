LORDSBURG — The Lordsburg City Council was asked to approve a zoning change that would help Hidalgo County move forward with a transitional, income-based, 30-unit apartment building.
As required by law, the city sent out two variance letters to who would be immediate neighbors of the complex, which is currently slated to be built between the Magistrate Court building and Hidalgo Hope Haven. Both of those property owners, Manny Rendon and Tim and Suzanne Stokes, voiced their opposition to the project, one stating the property should remain commercial, and the other had heard rumors of a halfway house.
Alisha Hammet, of Shopworks Architecture, addressed the concerns, pointing out that the facility will be professionally managed by Blueline and Supporting People In Need (SPIN), with staffing on site.
“Our goal is to be part of the community, be good neighbors, while solving some housing issues in Lordsburg,” Hammet said.
While details are still being hammered out, Hammet said the 30-units will be 500-600 square feet for a one bedroom and the building will either be two or three stories.
While the facility will be income-restricted affordable housing, Hammet and Hidalgo County Manager Tisha Green both said anyone can rent the units.