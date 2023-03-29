LORDSBURG — The Lordsburg City Council was asked to approve a zoning change that would help Hidalgo County move forward with a transitional, income-based, 30-unit apartment building.

As required by law, the city sent out two variance letters to who would be immediate neighbors of the complex, which is currently slated to be built between the Magistrate Court building and Hidalgo Hope Haven. Both of those property owners, Manny Rendon and Tim and Suzanne Stokes, voiced their opposition to the project, one stating the property should remain commercial, and the other had heard rumors of a halfway house.