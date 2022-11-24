CLOVIS — First, Curry County commissioners tabled a Nov. 15 request from the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce to invest $50,000 in the annual Clovis Music Festival.
Then, the chamber says it has tabled its interest in partnering with the county, citing “flippant comments” made by commission chair Chet Spear.
Robyn Snowberger, president of the chamber and chair of the Clovis Music Festival committee, wrote a letter to commissioners Nov. 16 expressing her “extreme displeasure” with Spear’s “unprofessional” conduct at the meeting.
During the meeting, Spear took issue with chamber executive director Ernie Kos not being physically present, though she had phoned into the meeting.
“If she’s (Kos) going to ask for $50,000 she should be here,” Spear said. “I have questions.”
Kos said she was on the phone and could answer questions.
“Be here for the next meeting,” Spear said. “I think it would be proper and considerate if you were here in person.”
Then Spear announced, “I’ll let Robyn do her dog-and-pony show.”
Snowberger gave a short presentation before commissioners voted unanimously to table the request until the December meeting.
In Snowberger’s letter, obtained by The News via public records request, she wrote that “$50 thousand is a significant ask. If we had known that you (Spear) or the Commission felt strongly that Ernie needed to attend to answer questions directly, we would have made that happen.
“Moving forward I ask that you show us the courtesy to try and resolve any outstanding issues or concerns in a professional manner or more appropriate setting.”