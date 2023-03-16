LOVINGTON — Lea County is continuing to move forward with its progressive dedication to improving roads.
At the Feb. 23 Lea County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting, commissioners approved the second phase of a road improvement plan that was put into motion in early 2022.
“A year ago, we came before the commission and introduced taking over some strategic private roadways into the Lea County system,” Assistant County Manager and Public Works Director Corey Needham said. “We’ve already started working on a few of those roadways that had public right of way.
“Now we’re starting on the second batch that have enough homes on them to justify possibly taking over into county maintenance but don’t have county rights of way so far.”
At the meeting, commissioners approved four resolutions that continue to advance the goal of improving county roads.