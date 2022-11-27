ESPANOLA — The University of New Mexico at Taos is administering three EMT first-responder courses that have been funded by grants awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.

The classes will take place over 12 weeks and occur two evenings a week. One is currently being taught, but registration for the next session is now open and will remain so until the session begins on Jan. 31, according to Steve Jenison, Dixon Volunteer Fire Department chief.