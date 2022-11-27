ESPANOLA — The University of New Mexico at Taos is administering three EMT first-responder courses that have been funded by grants awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.
The classes will take place over 12 weeks and occur two evenings a week. One is currently being taught, but registration for the next session is now open and will remain so until the session begins on Jan. 31, according to Steve Jenison, Dixon Volunteer Fire Department chief.
“We hope that... volunteer fire departments in Rio Arriba County will have more licensed EMTs that are in a position to be able to respond effectively to opioid overdoses, and also to provide public education about how to prevent opioid overdoses,” Jenison said.
Partnered with UNM-Taos, Rio Arriba County intends to train 48 new EMT first responders who are located in rural areas that are disproportionately impacted by opioid use.
Sessions will be taught by Jenison, and he said the goal is to get 16 students for each session.
The grant totaling $190,000 provides expenses, including tuition, a textbook and travel reimbursement for every student in each session.