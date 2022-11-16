DEMING — A family voluntarily relinquished 31 horses to the New Mexico Livestock Board on Oct. 20, amid an investigation into their treatment, with five of the horses being sent to a Grant County rescue operation.

The Whispers Ranch Safe Haven on Deming's west side began with a 1-year-old sorrel Mustang named Whisper, which Claudia Alvarez took in when she lived in El Paso seven years ago. Alvarez and her family moved to Deming soon after, along with Whisper and two other horses. They took in more as they learned of local horses in need of care or bound for auction, where they might be purchased for slaughterhouses.