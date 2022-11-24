SANTA ROSA — Projects Manager Kenneth Flores reported to the Santa Rosa City Council that the equipment needed for a city disc golf course has arrived and a city crew has installed the basket bases and markers for the course being built in Power Dam Park.
Once everything’s in place, the course will be opened to the public, he said.
Disc golf is a sport played much like regular golf, only with plastic flying discs (similar to Frisbees) thrown at an upright target, or basket, made up of hanging chain instead of a golf hole. Players compete by throwing their disc until it lands in the basket, with the number of throws tallied for the player’s score. The lowest overall score wins.
There will be no cost to playing on Santa Rosa’s disc course.