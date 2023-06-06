SANTA ROSA — Two new principals were selected recently and have taken the reins in the closing days of this school year.

Sharon West, the TriStar Academy director, is now also the Santa Rosa High School principal, and Francisca Madrid, previously a health teacher, is Santa Rosa Middle School’s new principal. They’re replacing Mario Trujillo at SRHS, and Ryan Peil at SRMS, both of whom are now using up leave time, according to Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools Superintendent Martin Madrid.