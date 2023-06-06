SANTA ROSA — Two new principals were selected recently and have taken the reins in the closing days of this school year.
Sharon West, the TriStar Academy director, is now also the Santa Rosa High School principal, and Francisca Madrid, previously a health teacher, is Santa Rosa Middle School’s new principal. They’re replacing Mario Trujillo at SRHS, and Ryan Peil at SRMS, both of whom are now using up leave time, according to Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools Superintendent Martin Madrid.
Madrid said he abided by a previous commitment he had made to hire the person selected by the two committees at each of the schools. They are the ones who selected both of them, he said, including his wife as the new middle school principal.
Each committee consisted of the schools’ teachers and staff, with one parent on the middle school committee and two parents on the high school committee, Madrid said. He declined to identify the committee members by name.
He said he was asking the district’s director of programs, Danielle Esquibel, to be his wife’s direct supervisor, instead of reporting directly to him as the district’s other principals do.
Madrid cited a New Mexico Statute, NM Stat § 22-5-6 (2018), which appears to allow her promotion under such circumstances.
The other candidate for the position, SRCS special education teacher Jeremiah Lovato, congratulated Francisca Madrid in an email from The Communicator, saying she has “many years of experience, and I believe she will do a good job for our students and staff.”