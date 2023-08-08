SILVER CITY — Tu Casa, the county mental and behavioral health facility on the 32nd Street Bypass operated by Hidalgo Medical Services, has already gone through some transitions during its brief existence. Now, coming out of pandemic lockdown and into a global mental health crisis, Tu Casa is ramping up to offer first 23-hour inpatient services, and eventually 14-day crisis stabilization.

Currently, Tu Casa is licensed as a Community Mental Health Center, and offers outpatient services including substance misuse assessment and treatment, mental health assessment and therapy, psychiatric medication management, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and crisis intervention.