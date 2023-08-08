SILVER CITY — Tu Casa, the county mental and behavioral health facility on the 32nd Street Bypass operated by Hidalgo Medical Services, has already gone through some transitions during its brief existence. Now, coming out of pandemic lockdown and into a global mental health crisis, Tu Casa is ramping up to offer first 23-hour inpatient services, and eventually 14-day crisis stabilization.
Currently, Tu Casa is licensed as a Community Mental Health Center, and offers outpatient services including substance misuse assessment and treatment, mental health assessment and therapy, psychiatric medication management, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and crisis intervention.
“We take anybody and any behavioral health crisis,” said Dr. Teresa Arizaga, chief mental health officer at HMS. “It could be they can’t pay their electric bill, or are experiencing grief, or struggling with alcohol use.”
She said patients arrive via self-referral as well as referral from the courts and from primary care providers. All are served within the operating hours of Tu Casa, which are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
However, the facility may soon be able to offer inpatient services up to 23 hours per day under a newly created licensure called a Community Calming Center. This designation was created to accommodate rural mental health organizations for whom the more stringent requirements of a Crisis Triage Center are unsustainable — which included Tu Casa, which operated as a Crisis Triage Center briefly during the pandemic.