ALBUQUERQUE — Festival Flamenco began in Albuquerque on June 9 and will run for nine days with performances and workshops throughout the city. Marisol Encinias, the festival’s executive director, said the goal for this year’s selection of artists was to challenge expectations while having performances that complement one another.

The festival has brought in 12 international dance companies along with one New Mexico company. The importance of the artform in New Mexico established the demand to hold the festival here, Encinias said.