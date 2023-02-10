SANTA ROSA — Justin Rodgers has been dismissed as Santa Rosa’s fire chief following a State Fire Marshal’s letter placing the city’s fire department on probation for not filing four monthly activity reports.

The letter states the Santa Rosa Fire Department has not reported to the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for September, October, November and December 2022. State law requires a monthly activity report to the State Fire Marshal showing the fire department’s emergency call responses.