ESPAÑOLA — The former tenants at Santa Clara Apartments didn’t know with certainty when they would have to evacuate the building until Española officials showed up on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The apartment complex at 816 Calle Chamisal housed 31 residents at the time of the condemnation, and the New Mexico Home Fund offered vouchers to all legal tenants that allowed them to stay at either Motel 6 or Rodeway Inn for 30-day increments up to 90 days, according to Española Councilor Denise Benavidez.
City Manager Jordan Yutzy said eight of the families have been kicked out of the hotel since then due to misconduct, with a Roadway Inn employee citing drug use as the reason why.
“The mayor said he wasn’t going to make us homeless, but what are you doing? You’re making us homeless,” former tenant Michelle Sandoval said. "Where are we going to go? We’re on disability. We’re on a limited income. There’s no place out here for us to live.”
Since then, several of the displaced residents and their children have been forced to sleep in their cars with nowhere else to go, according to Benavidez.
“That’s a huge concern for me because it’s really cold,” Benavidez said. “And so, we’re trying to see if we can get them in a shelter in Santa Fe because Pathway Shelter here just isn’t open, or it’s just really inconsistent with their hours. So that’s the main thing we’re doing right now.”
Española Pathway Shelter at 804 Alarid St. was founded in 2019 and offers individuals transitional housing. Many homeless Españolans have reported issues with the shelter and its unreliability.
The Santa Clara Apartments had fire hazards and several other issues — including, exposed wiring and broken emergency lighting — reported in multiple inspections.
After the city contacted John Bosley, the property owner, and gave him fourteen days to fix the safety hazards and he did not respond, Española and the United States Department of Agriculture decided to condemn the building.
The City of Española Planning and Land Use Department then put a notice on the building’s door which said the complex must be evacuated and secured by Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Benavidez said Yutzy and Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil promised the residents an extra month to find new residence and move out.
“I wish the city had allowed them the additional time the city had promised them and that didn’t happen,” she said.
Several of the former tenants had their apartments broken into and their property stolen after being forced out, according to Benavidez, and some had no vehicles and had to walk to the hotels they would stay at.
Many of the residents were forced to leave behind food, pets and other necessities, according to Benavidez.
“They don’t care because they have a place to live. You know, we’re the ones suffering,” Sandoval said.
Yutzy said the city is not responsible for the residents being evacuated on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and added that Bosley stepped in after the building had been condemned and served the tenants with an eviction notice.
“They were never given a month in writing,” Yutzy said. “When the landlord turned around and gave them the notice and told them to get out before we even condemned the building — we have no control over what the landlord wants. It’s his property.”
Bosley still had ownership of the property even after its condemnation and was able to kick residents out, according to Yutzy, but the city manager said he isn’t sure if it’s legal or not.
“They were evicted by their landlord, not the city. The city had never served them with an eviction notice. The landlord did,” Yutzy said.
The extra month would’ve been to secure temporary housing for the residents, however Yutzy said the United States Department of Agriculture and the state stepped in with vouchers for all the legal tenants of the apartment complex.
“So, at that point in time, because they had a place to go, we had to get them out,” Yutzy said. “They were allowed to — and they’re still allowed to — store their stuff there, but for safety reasons, I cannot have them stay in that apartment complex.”
At that point the city could not give the residents the extra time, and Yutzy said the residents had to leave when Bosley said so.
