Residents of the Santa Clara Apartments

Residents of the Santa Clara Apartments were uncertain of when they’d have to evacuate the building, left scrambling to pack their belongings on Nov. 22. (Photo by Samantha Chavez, Rio Grande Sun)

ESPAÑOLA — The former tenants at Santa Clara Apartments didn’t know with certainty when they would have to evacuate the building until Española officials showed up on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The apartment complex at 816 Calle Chamisal housed 31 residents at the time of the condemnation, and the New Mexico Home Fund offered vouchers to all legal tenants that allowed them to stay at either Motel 6 or Rodeway Inn for 30-day increments up to 90 days, according to Española Councilor Denise Benavidez.