PORTALES — After having to make cutbacks to staff hours last month, Roosevelt General Hospital has announced that some of its front-line staff is returning to regular full-time hours.
Chief Executive Officer Kaye Green on June 20 presented an update on where the hospital stands to the Roosevelt County Commission, saying that in May the hospital had to make the cutbacks to staff hours due to “financial strains.”
The cutbacks affected every employee, even those with leadership positions. Instead of working 40 hours a week, staff was limited to 32 hours a week. She said the cutbacks were necessary because of higher expenses that were a result of the pandemic.
“About 70% of our expenses are directly related to our people,” Green said.
She said the hospital has seen increases in minimum wage, which has affected labor costs. However, she said supply costs are finally starting to level off, and the hospital’s frontline staff, which is anyone below a director or a leadership level, was back up to a full 40 hours.
Green said the leadership, directors, and even the executive leadership team will stay on reduced hours for another couple of weeks, possibly a month.