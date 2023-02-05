PORTALES — One student suffered “some fractures” and remained hospitalized in Lubbock, Texas, on Jan. 25, but five others injured in a morning bus crash have been treated and released, schools Superintendent Johnnie Cain said.
The school bus driver was “still under observation” that afternoon at Roosevelt General Hospital, Cain said.
The bus collided with an 18-wheeler northwest of Portales before school started, officials said. The cause of the accident was under investigation by New Mexico State Police.
The student with the broken bones is an elementary school girl, Cain said, and she was “doing fine” that afternoon.
State Police said 22 people were on the bus. Six were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, in addition to one “serious injury.”
Cain said most of the injuries were minor. “Some students and the driver were transported to the hospital for some stitches and observation,” he said.
Most of the students on the bus were picked up by their parents, he said.