New Mexico Legislature Convenes

In this file photo,New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers her State of the State address at the opening day of an annual legislative session in the House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Legislation to reduce the state's Gross Receipts Tax and tweak the tax code to address the issue of “pyramiding” was introduced late Friday.

The office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a press release Friday announced the introduction of House Bill 367, which will lower the state's Gross Receipts Tax from 5% to 4.625%, a change the release says will save New Mexicans an additional $232 million.