Legislation to reduce the state's Gross Receipts Tax and tweak the tax code to address the issue of “pyramiding” was introduced late Friday.
The office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a press release Friday announced the introduction of House Bill 367, which will lower the state's Gross Receipts Tax from 5% to 4.625%, a change the release says will save New Mexicans an additional $232 million.
Local option GRT rates set by counties and municipalities would not be altered.
It will mark the second cut to the GRT in less than two years. Last year the Legislature approved and Lujan Grisham signed into law a bill that brought the GRT down from 5.125% down to 5%.
“This tax cut builds on the historic reductions we enacted last year, and the commonsense anti-pyramiding provisions in this bill will make goods and services even more affordable for all New Mexicans,” said Lujan Grisham.
House Bill 367, sponsored by Reps. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho; Joshua Hernandez, R-Rio Rancho; and Sen. Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would also create a deduction for various services sold to other businesses to avoid the “pyramiding” in the current GRT structure.
A 2010 report from the New Mexico Tax Research Institute defines “Pyramiding” as what happens when a general consumption or transaction tax, such as New Mexico's Gross Receipts Tax or a sales tax, gets charged on a sale between businesses. It then gets baked into the overall cost a consumer has to pay for the good or service.
The release states the deduction will apply to payroll services, accounting, architectural services, engineering and information technology. According to the release, the anti-pyramiding deduction itself could save New Mexicans up to $179 million a year.
Harper, who was also quoted in the release, said the effects of pyramiding are often felt the hardest by small businesses. “This reform will be a godsend, helping all 160,000-plus small businesses in New Mexico.”
Rob Black, president and CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, hailed the proposal as a win for the state's economy and business climate.
“We believe these much-needed targeted tax reforms will save our small businesses money, make our tax code more competitive, and help retain and grow jobs in New Mexico,” he said.
Before it is voted on by the New Mexico House and Senate, House Bill 367 must go before the House Taxation & Revenue Committee.