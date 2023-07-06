ESPAÑOLA — The Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil & Water Conservation District is installing guardrail barriers at the base of three earthen food-control dams in the Santa Cruz River to restore the dams after damage was caused to them by off-highway vehicles.

Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil & Water Conservation District Contract Administrator Shelley Winship said the district hopes to inform locals to not drive off-highway vehicles through the dam embankments in order to avoid further damage.