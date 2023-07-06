ESPAÑOLA — The Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil & Water Conservation District is installing guardrail barriers at the base of three earthen food-control dams in the Santa Cruz River to restore the dams after damage was caused to them by off-highway vehicles.
Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil & Water Conservation District Contract Administrator Shelley Winship said the district hopes to inform locals to not drive off-highway vehicles through the dam embankments in order to avoid further damage.
“After decades of residential infill and development immediately below and downstream of the dams, the structures are now considered “high hazard” and play an essential role in saving both lives and properties from the devastating effects of flash flooding,” a press release from the district states.
The dams were built in the 1960s to protect the surrounding areas from floods and have allowed for a longer distribution of stormflow, according to the conservation district.
“The increasing number and intensity of slow-moving storms in the region has made these dams even more critical to the health and safety of the residents and properties downstream,” the press release states.
The conservation district has been a government subdivision since 1941 and serves parts of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties. The subdivision helps with projects that protect the local environment and assist local farmers, ranchers and landowners.