CLOVIS — A hay fire broke out Aug. 26 just off Brady Avenue and New Mexico Highway 467, and Clovis and Ranchvale firefighters spent seven hours putting it out, said Clovis Fire Battalion Chief Chet Chenault.

Chenault said about 150 hay bales, wood pallets and tires were damaged and burned at the scene. The Clovis Fire Department was continuing to monitor the incident as smoke continued to emanate from the scene over the weekend.