LORDSBURG – The Hidalgo County Commission approved the sale of 9.49 acres of county property to Green Travel Plaza at a special meeting Nov. 14.

The project will consist of a green tec hydrogen fueling station and Tesla charging station, according to preliminary plans. The project developer, Maxxenergy, has a master plan for a 60-acre project that would include fast food pads, a branded hotel, a hospitality center, an executive RV park, an EMT fire station and an emergency medical center.