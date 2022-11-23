LORDSBURG – The Hidalgo County Commission approved the sale of 9.49 acres of county property to Green Travel Plaza at a special meeting Nov. 14.
The project will consist of a green tec hydrogen fueling station and Tesla charging station, according to preliminary plans. The project developer, Maxxenergy, has a master plan for a 60-acre project that would include fast food pads, a branded hotel, a hospitality center, an executive RV park, an EMT fire station and an emergency medical center.
The county originally sought to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) for the project, but the plan has been scaled back and will be phased out if feasible. Industrial revenue bonds (IRB) are municipal debt securities issued by a government agency on behalf of a private sector company and intended to build or acquire factories or other heavy equipment and tools.
The project will be located at Exit 20, west of the Flying J Travel Center.
The property will be assessed prior to a sale price being announced.