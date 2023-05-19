LOVINGTON — Safe Haven Baby Boxes, an organization dedicated to ending infant abandonment and advocating for the Safe Haven Law, has installed a Baby Box on the east side of Hobbs Fire Station #1, where it will be available 24/7 to women in crisis.
The community held a blessing of the Hobbs Baby Box on May 9 at the fire station.
According to Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Hobbs Baby Box was installed as a reactionary measure following the sentencing of a mother to 16 years in prison for the abandonment and death of her infant in January 2022. Kelsey explained that the Baby Box allows for the anonymous surrender of an infant and can prevent tragedies like this from occurring.
The Safe Haven Baby Box is a legal and safe option for mothers in crisis to surrender their infant. The box features three silent alarms that alert first responders to the presence of a surrendered infant. The baby is attended to within five minutes and taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Adoption occurs within 30 to 45 days by families who are signed up for foster care with the intention to adopt.
Since 2017, 28 infants have been placed in a Baby Box, and 131 surrenders have resulted from calling the National Safe Haven Baby Box hotline. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in nine states, including Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.