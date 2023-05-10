SILVER CITY — The mayor of Hurley said the town is comfortable with the hiring of Chris McGuinness as its police chief, despite a petty misdemeanor charge of embezzlement the new chief is facing in Otero County.
In a special meeting May 3, the Town Council voted unanimously to approve the hiring of McGuinness after a short executive session, during which the sole candidate was called in for a short time to answer questions from councilors.
A veteran police officer, the 53-year-old McGuinness resigned last month as chief of the Tularosa Police Department. He was charged April 3 in Otero County Magistrate Court with embezzlement of $52.11 for allegedly filling his personal vehicle with gasoline and charging it to the city in April 2022. McGuinness said there were other issues that also led to his resignation.
Hurley Mayor Ed Stevens said the town was aware of the charge, and that McGuinness had been very open about it during the interview process.