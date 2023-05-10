SILVER CITY — The mayor of Hurley said the town is comfortable with the hiring of Chris McGuinness as its police chief, despite a petty misdemeanor charge of embezzlement the new chief is facing in Otero County.

In a special meeting May 3, the Town Council voted unanimously to approve the hiring of McGuinness after a short executive session, during which the sole candidate was called in for a short time to answer questions from councilors.