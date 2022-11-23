Getting roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole and pie on the table this Thanksgiving is going to cost consumers more than it did in 2021.
Rodney Holcomb, Oklahoma State University Extension food economics specialist, said consumers can expect to pay 35%-45% more for their turkey this year, which typically is the centerpiece for most Thanksgiving tables.
“Bird flu has impacted the availability of turkey, which has also impacted the egg and poultry industry as a whole. While there isn’t necessarily a shortage, we’re not going to see the excess supply and after-holiday sales we’ve seen in the past,” Holcomb said. “It’s a good idea to go ahead and clear out some freezer space and purchase your turkey as soon as possible to help ensure you get the size you need. Consumers might also want to go ahead and puck up their Christmas turkey now if that’s what is on the menu.”
Holcomb said something else that is affecting the availability of turkey is the demand for turkey meat. People are consuming more turkey year-round in products like lunch meat, turkey bacon and turkey sausage and as substitutes for red meat.