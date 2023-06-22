LAS VEGAS — A now-former corrections officer at the San Miguel County Detention Center is accused of being drunk on the job and of using his position of authority to force an incarcerated woman into sexual acts.
Prosecutors have charged 30-year-old Richard Garduño with three felonies related to the rape after coworkers reported that he’d been drinking on the job, had given alcohol to at least two incarcerated women and bragged about having sex with one of them, according to a affidavit filed in San Miguel Magistrate Court.