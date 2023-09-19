CLOVIS — A suspect in three burglaries of jewelry display cases in Clovis has been arrested in Amarillo after he apparently took jewelry from a jewelry display case under similar circumstances in Amarillo.
According to a Clovis Police news release, Junayd Howard, 25, of Clovis, was arrested in Amarillo on Sept. 12, and through a combined investigation by Amarillo and Clovis police, Howard has been linked to jewelry theft and burglary at the JCPenney store in the North Plains Mall in Clovis, as well as burglaries and jewel theft at the Zales and Keepsake jewelry stores in the North Plains Mall and an attempted break-in at the Diamonds Evermore jewelry store on Main Street in Clovis.
Clovis police have charged Howard with six counts of commercial burglary, a fourth-degree felony, three counts of larceny over $20,000, a second-degree felony, six counts of criminal damage over $1,000 (fourth-degree felony), one count of attempted breaking and entering (misdemeanor) and one count of criminal damage under $1,000, a petty misdemeanor.
On Sept. 15, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and Junayd is being held on this warrant in their detention facility.
Detectives learned Junayd had been selling jewelry, since the report of the first burglary in Clovis, to pawn shops in Lubbock, Texas, Dallas, Texas and Albuquerque. Investigators were able to match items stolen from the Clovis burglaries to items being pawned by Junayd. Based on this information, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Junayd’s Clovis home, where they located items believed stolen during the Clovis burglaries, police said.