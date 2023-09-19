CLOVIS — A suspect in three burglaries of jewelry display cases in Clovis has been arrested in Amarillo after he apparently took jewelry from a jewelry display case under similar circumstances in Amarillo.

According to a Clovis Police news release, Junayd Howard, 25, of Clovis, was arrested in Amarillo on Sept. 12, and through a combined investigation by Amarillo and Clovis police, Howard has been linked to jewelry theft and burglary at the JCPenney store in the North Plains Mall in Clovis, as well as burglaries and jewel theft at the Zales and Keepsake jewelry stores in the North Plains Mall and an attempted break-in at the Diamonds Evermore jewelry store on Main Street in Clovis.