ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Civil Guard has been barred from publicly acting as a military unit without authorization or assuming the role of law enforcement by using organized force at public protests or gatherings, according to a newspaper.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that state District Court Judge Elaine Lujan also has banned such activity by the group’s directors, officers, agents, employees, members and any of their successor organizations and members.