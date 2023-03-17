TAOS — A portion of the sprawling Kachina Lodge property will be converted to 13 new apartments, thanks to a zoning change approved by the Town of Taos Council at its Feb. 28 regular meeting. “It’s going to be 13 very happy people,” said Councilor Corilia Ortega. “It’s a great place to be; it’s very walkable to everything.” Radify Taos, the property owner, asked for the zoning change as a part of its redevelopment plan for the motel, which originally opened in 1960 and sits within one of the town’s historic districts on 7.2 acres adjacent to Taos Pueblo. Like many other lodging establishments along Taos’ main road, the motel has been closed for years, during which time it has been the subject of several redevelopment initiatives. During its heyday, the lodge was visited by countless artists and musicians, in addition to tourists.