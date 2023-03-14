SANTA ROSA — A telephone scam has been making the rounds in this area, including at least three calls to Guadalupe County residents, according to Sheriff Lorenzo Mata.

On March 3, Mata said two people in Anton Chico and another in Santa Rosa received phone calls in which the caller identified himself as a “drug dealer” and said they had their daughter and would kill her unless they paid them up to $5,000. A screaming female voice could be heard in the background as the caller demanded money.