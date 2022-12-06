LCC’s Morales wants CDL program to be the best

LAS VEGAS — Luna Community College’s CDL Program Administrator Tracy Morales has had several goals throughout her career. Her goal today is a simple one — make Luna’s CDL program the best in the state.
“My goal is to have the reputation of Luna students being the best in the entire state once they leave here,” says Morales who has been with Luna for about 10 months. “I want not only to teach our students how to be a truck driver, but to be a good, safe truck driver. We take the time to prepare them properly to be safe, responsible and concerned drivers. I want our students ready to go in all facets once they leave Luna.”
Morales has been in the truck driving business for over 20 years. She owned Rocky Mountain Truck Driving School from 1998 to 2017. She says that she is a novelty in the truck-driving world.
“I am fairly sure I am the only female CDL instructor in the state,” says Morales. “Truck driving is a tough job and women aren’t supposed to know much about it.”
“I’ve never had much trouble with my students,” says Morales. “They don’t question me. Truck driving is one of those jobs that in the right situation you can go into a job making $50,000 to 60,000 a year right after you earn your CDL. Truck driving is a profession that no matter where you live, there is always a need for a truck driver.”
Right now, Morales is teaching the first three days of the week at Luna’s main campus in Las Vegas and the other two days at the Springer Satellite.
“I really enjoy teaching at Luna,” says Morales. “I get the support that I need.”
Morales says that her instruction comes in two phases, the first is in the classroom and self-study with the second being the hands-on driving aspect. The average hands-on training is about 30 hours. The period from start to finish is about two to three months.
“A lot of people like these types of jobs, because as a truck driver, you have a lot of freedom,” says Morales. “Sure, there is paperwork, but once you get done with that, it’s you and the road.”
Morales says truck driving is a growing profession.
“America will always have a need for truck drivers, how else are you going to get products delivered?"