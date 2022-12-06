LCC’s Morales wants CDL program to be the best

Luna’s CDL Program Administrator Tracy Morales says America will always need truck drivers. (Courtesy photo, Las Vegas Optic)

LAS VEGAS — Luna Community College’s CDL Program Administrator Tracy Morales has had several goals throughout her career. Her goal today is a simple one — make Luna’s CDL program the best in the state.

“My goal is to have the reputation of Luna students being the best in the entire state once they leave here,” says Morales who has been with Luna for about 10 months. “I want not only to teach our students how to be a truck driver, but to be a good, safe truck driver. We take the time to prepare them properly to be safe, responsible and concerned drivers. I want our students ready to go in all facets once they leave Luna.”