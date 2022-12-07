A man who lived in the Ruidoso area for most of his life has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his 2-year-old son, according to the New Mexico Attorney General's Office and the New Mexico 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Chief Administrative Officer of the 12th District Court Jesse Grajeda confirmed that Ricardo Soto, 40, was sentenced to life on Friday, with a mandatory service of 25 years before he can be considered for parole.