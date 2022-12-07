A man who lived in the Ruidoso area for most of his life has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his 2-year-old son, according to the New Mexico Attorney General's Office and the New Mexico 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Chief Administrative Officer of the 12th District Court Jesse Grajeda confirmed that Ricardo Soto, 40, was sentenced to life on Friday, with a mandatory service of 25 years before he can be considered for parole.
A jury trial in Chaves County concluded Oct. 6, with Soto found guilty of the first-degree felony of intentional abuse of a child under the age of 12 that resulted in death. The events involving the child Jeremiah Nevarez occurred in June 2018.
The case was prosecuted by Attorney General's Deputy Director of Prosecutions Mark Probasco as well as District Attorney Scot Key and Chief Deputy District Attorney James Dickens, both with the 12th Judicial District based in Alamogordo.
“Murdering a child is a horrific crime, and our just system must deliver the strongest justice under the law in order to protect children in New Mexico and hopefully begin the healing process for a grieving mother and family,” Balderas said in a press release issued Monday.
The defendant, however, maintains his innocence and will appeal, according to his lawyer, Judy Caruso of Albuquerque.
“This is a tragedy, a tremendous tragedy with so much pain for so many family members of Jeremiah,” Caruso said. “But it has become a travesty of justice.”
The state argued that Soto used tremendous physical force on his son, Jeremiah, on June 7, which led to head injuries and death, and then fled soon after to Mexico. He was arrested when returning to the U.S. later in 2018. Caruso said that the death was caused by natural and accidental causes because the child had been ill and also allegedly sustained a head injury when he fell against a sink at a daycare the day before he was with his father and taken to the hospital.