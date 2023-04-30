SILVER CITY — A local resident was in police custody on a kidnapping charge after allegedly attempting to abduct a child from a downtown store on April 17.
Silver City police arrested Rudolfo Mesa, 22, on April 20 on a warrant for second-degree felony kidnapping. Police Chief Freddie Portillo said Mesa was arrested without incident.
Kidnapping is a first-degree felony under state statute, but is considered second-degree if the suspect voluntarily frees the victim in a safe place and does not inflict injury or sexual offense on the victim.
According to the affidavit for the arrest warrant, a man attempted to kidnap a child at the Silver City Food Co-op. The mother was in line at the register, holding her infant, while the 8-year-old returned an extra item to a shelf.
The mother told police she saw a Hispanic male with long, dark hair in his 20s grab her daughter, pinning her arms down. He began dragging the girl toward the door.
The girl told a detective she thought the man was trying to go around her when he grabbed her and started saying, “Go, go, go, go, go.” The girl said she tried to get away from the man, the affidavit said.
When they got to the door, the man released the girl and then ran south on Bullard Street.
A resident contacted Silver City police after seeing a Facebook post and said Mesa matched the description of the suspect. He was arrested three days after the alleged kidnapping.