SILVER CITY — A Santa Clara man was arrested after allegedly shooting a man to death in a car while the victim’s young son was in the back seat.
Jaime Daniel Rodriguez, 26, is charged with an open count of murder, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of child abuse and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held in the Grant County Detention Center.
In court documents, a Silver City address is given for Rodriguez, but he is also described in the affidavit for the arrest warrant as living on Hutchinson Street in Santa Clara, near where the shooting took place.
According to the affidavit, filed in Bayard Magistrate Court, and a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to reports of shots fired at 8:37 p.m. Sunday. A man told deputies his brother had been shot and was still in his car at the corner of Hutchinson and Encino. Deputies ran to the vehicle and found Ruben Morales sitting in the driver’s seat, bleeding and unresponsive. A boy, identified as Morales’ son, was in the back seat, screaming. The affidavit did not report any physical injuries to the boy.
Deputies removed Morales from the vehicle and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. Morales was taken to Gila Regional Medical Center, where he later died. He had been shot three times.