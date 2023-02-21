CLOVIS — Clovis Mayor Mike Morris is hoping “thousands” of young people show up for Clovis Hires at Clovis Community College Feb. 28.
Morris has described it as a hiring event for 16 to 24-year-olds, not a typical job fair. More than 50 employers will be there.
“I want to find a way for young people to see it clear for their education and career,” Morris said of the upcoming event that will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Clovis Hires will be more than a job fair,” Morris said. “It’s about vision casting for young people.”
Morris said a number of people and businesses have joined the effort on the event.
“Robin Kuykendall at Clovis Community College (CCC) has moved mountains to make this happen,” Morris said.