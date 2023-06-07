TAOS — Following the recent fatal shooting in Red River, officials aren’t certain what the future holds for Memorial Day in the small mountain town northeast of Taos, but according to Mayor Linda Calhoun, the town will no longer promote its Memorial Day celebration to motorcyclists.

“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve seen the last Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally,” Calhoun told around 300 people gathered in the Red River Conference Center on May 31, speaking with a finality that was lacking in previous comments she made following a shootout between rival motorcycle clubs on the main street of the vacation town May 27 that left three dead and five injured.