TAOS — Following the recent fatal shooting in Red River, officials aren’t certain what the future holds for Memorial Day in the small mountain town northeast of Taos, but according to Mayor Linda Calhoun, the town will no longer promote its Memorial Day celebration to motorcyclists.
“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve seen the last Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally,” Calhoun told around 300 people gathered in the Red River Conference Center on May 31, speaking with a finality that was lacking in previous comments she made following a shootout between rival motorcycle clubs on the main street of the vacation town May 27 that left three dead and five injured.
“Some of the ideas we’re just talking about now is to rebrand the event with no reference to motorcycles,” Calhoun added. “We’ll focus the event on families and veterans.”
Jacob David Castillo, 30, of Rio Rancho, has been charged with an open count of murder in connection with the shooting. Castillo, whom authorities said is a member of the Waterdogs Motorcycle Club, was injured during the incident and was booked into the Taos County Adult Detention Center after he was discharged from the hospital.
A state police spokesperson confirmed to the Taos News that law enforcement officers did not discharge their weapons during the shootout, which Taos County Undersheriff Jerry Hogrefe said was followed by additional reports of gunfire.
“There were two other events not long after,” he said. “First one was about 30 minutes afterwards on the west end of town. It was reported that one person on a black motorcycle was heading westbound firing a handgun at random. We responded in seconds but did not locate that person. Then there was a third event, probably 35-40 minutes later of a drive-by shooting in Questa. No one was located.”
The violence brought an abrupt end to the 41st annual rally, which began May 25 and was scheduled to run until noon on May 29. The rally traditionally kicks off the summer event season in Red River and the Enchanted Circle.