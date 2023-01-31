20230131-Wolf-captured

A Mexican gray wolf, like the one in this U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo, was captured by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish on Jan. 22. The animal crossed I-40, outside a federally mandated boundary for the federally listed endangered subspecies reintroduction program, earlier in January. (Photo by Jim Clark, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in The Taos News)

TAOS — A Mexican gray wolf that migrated a historic distance northward has been captured and will likely be released south of the U.S.-Mexico border in April, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency, which oversees the Mexican gray wolf reintroduction program in southern New Mexico, made the announcement in a press release on Jan. 23. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish used a helicopter to locate and capture the wolf about 12 miles east of Angel Fire the day before.