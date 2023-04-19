LOVINGTON — Police responded to two separate threats of violence at Taylor Middle School on April 13.
The first threat was discovered in the morning, where a social media post by a student appeared to show a firearm and a veiled threat to do harm at school.
The police immediately responded to the student’s residence and the school.
The student was apprehended as soon as they got off the bus, and no firearm was found in the personal search.
The second threat was separated from the student body. The threat is alleged to have been heard by at least three different students, who were interviewed by LPD detectives.
Both cases are being investigated by the New Mexico Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Juvenile Probation Office for assessment, and the school will handle administrative actions separately.