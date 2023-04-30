ESPANOLA — Students and staff were ordered to shelter-in-place at three schools April 18 due to a possible mountain lion sighting in the area, officials said.
Española Public Schools sent an email to parents informing them of the safety measures taken at Los Niños Kindergarten Center, James H. Rodriguez Elementary and Carlos F. Vigil Middle School.
“We are currently sheltering students and staff in place and minimizing outdoor play for the time being [at the three schools] due to a possible mountain lion sighting in the west side hill area,” school officials said in the message. “All students and staff are safe. We are working with local agencies to ensure student safety and will update you as more info becomes available.”
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, are found in most parts of New Mexico — wherever there is an abundance of prey, rough terrain, and adequate vegetation to provide hunting cover, according to New Mexico Game and Fish.
While cougars tend to avoid people, they can live in close proximity to humans, experts said. They tend to be more active when there is less human presence.
The cougar’s staple diet is deer. Cougars also prey upon rabbits and hares, bighorn sheep, elk, raccoons, turkey and porcupines. They may also prey on domestic animals such as livestock and pets, according to the agency.
The state’s cougar population has held steady since 2010, records show, with an estimated 3,123 to 4,269 independent adult cougars living in New Mexico. Cougar hunting is currently regulated by the state, which sets limits on when and where the animal can be legally killed.