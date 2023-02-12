Guild Mortgage Co., a national mortgage lender, has acquired Legacy Mortgage, an Albuquerque-based mortgage company founded in 2002.
A news release issued Wednesday morning by Guild Mortgage indicated that Legacy will become part of Guild's southwest region and that Legacy's owner, Jack Thompson, will become a district manager for Guild. Legacy now has 13 branches in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the Guild said that company officers would not be available to provide additional information.