ESPAÑOLA — State legislators have introduced a bail reform bill that would give voters a chance to throw out, and replace, part of New Mexico’s controversial pretrial detention system, state lawmakers said.
State Rep. Andrea Reeb, R-Clovis, former district attorney in the Ninth Judicial District and special prosecutor in the Alec Baldwin “Rust” killing, is sponsoring the “Denial of Bail” bill along with Reps. William Rehm, R-Albuquerque, and Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park.
The legislation would place a constitutional amendment question on ballots in either the next general election or a special election. If passed, the amendment would “bring back bail” by broadening the conditions under which a judge can set money bail in criminal cases, Reeb told the Rio Grande Sun.
“I firmly believe bail should be an option [in more cases],” said Reeb. “Judges shouldn’t be limited the way they are under the current law, which has led to a revolving door of criminals getting booked in, coming out, and committing new crimes.”
“Before, you locked someone up and limited additional crimes,” Reeb added. “That’s not how it is anymore, and you can’t get control of the crime when you have a system like this.”
Rehm, a co-sponsor of the bill, is a retired Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office captain who previously introduced several pretrial detention reform bills in the state House, all of which died. He called the Denial of Bail bill “a chance to go back to the voters for a redo.”
Under the current system, judges can order a person detained and set bail after their arrest only if prosecutors have evidence showing the person accused of the crime would be a danger to society. Even then, the judge might not side with the district attorney.