ESPAÑOLA — State legislators have introduced a bail reform bill that would give voters a chance to throw out, and replace, part of New Mexico’s controversial pretrial detention system, state lawmakers said.

State Rep. Andrea Reeb, R-Clovis, former district attorney in the Ninth Judicial District and special prosecutor in the Alec Baldwin “Rust” killing, is sponsoring the “Denial of Bail” bill along with Reps. William Rehm, R-Albuquerque, and Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park.