ESPAÑOLA — New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up.
He died on Nov. 23.
A source has told the Rio Grande SUN the truck involved in the incident was a homemade truck with neither a backup camera nor safety devices.
The source said the body of an old truck was added onto the truck involved in the fatal incident. The source said that truck was not designed for the work it was doing.
Alfred Trujillo, 47, was run over by the sanitation truck while he and another employee were picking up trash near Dixon, according to Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office Major Lorenzo Aguilar.
Officials say the police report is still being prepared.
The incident was reported by Peter Velarde who was the driver of the truck, Aguilar said.
The source said it’s possible the same truck was also used the next day because it was parked with the other authority sanitation trucks the night of the incident but was gone with the rest the next day.
A press release from the authority said the accident occurred on Nov. 22, sometime around noon, and Trujillo was airlifted to the University of New Mexico where he died.
North Central Solid Waste Authority Manager Janet Saucedo has said the authority is not allowed to comment on the accident because the investigation is ongoing.
At press time, the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department had not concluded the report.
The Occupational Health and Safety Bureau has also not concluded its investigation.
“The Occupational Health & Safety Bureau (OHSB) is investigating the fatality at the North Central Solid Waste Authority and cannot comment further on the investigation at this time,” New Mexico Environment Department Communications Director Matthew Maez said.
Other troubles continue to plague the authority as well with many residents continuing to complain about their trash not being picked up.
Mary Boggs, of El Duende, said her trash has not been collected despite attempts to contact Saucedo and North Central Solid Waste Authority Director of Operations Marty Sanders. She is not the only one complaining. Many Rio Arriba County residents have reported the same situation.
The authority is governed by a board of directors that includes members from the City of Española, Rio Arriba County, Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo and Santa Clara Pueblo.
The board is scheduled to meet on Dec. 15 at its office on 410 Paseo De Onate.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.